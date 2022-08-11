Texas Permanent School Fund Cuts Stock Position in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its stake in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,680 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after selling 1,385 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in R1 RCM were worth $2,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCM. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in R1 RCM in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in R1 RCM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in R1 RCM in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in R1 RCM in the 4th quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in R1 RCM by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,633 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RCM opened at $26.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 144.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.91. R1 RCM Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.71 and a fifty-two week high of $27.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.79.

R1 RCM ( NASDAQ:RCM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The healthcare provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $385.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.18 million. R1 RCM had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.37) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that R1 RCM Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on R1 RCM in a report on Monday, August 1st. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on R1 RCM in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised R1 RCM from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of R1 RCM from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, R1 RCM presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.17.

R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of hospitals, health systems, and medical groups. It offers end-to-end revenue cycle management (RCM) services, which address the spectrum of revenue cycle challenges faced by healthcare providers.

