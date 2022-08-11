Texas Permanent School Fund Decreases Position in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its stake in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,137 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 226 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $2,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Signature Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 103.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 161 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 28.7% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 193 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Signature Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 236.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 316 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. 96.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Signature Bank from $375.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Compass Point dropped their price objective on Signature Bank from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Signature Bank from $305.00 to $286.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Signature Bank to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Signature Bank has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.69.

Shares of SBNY stock opened at $197.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $189.02 and a 200 day moving average of $248.79. Signature Bank has a 1 year low of $165.36 and a 1 year high of $374.76.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $5.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.21. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 43.86%. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 21.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.93%.

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

