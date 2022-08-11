Texas Permanent School Fund Has $2.41 Million Holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 106,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,878 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) were worth $2,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the 1st quarter worth $399,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 503,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,384,000 after purchasing an additional 51,166 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 316,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 49,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO John Stephen Tipton sold 18,000 shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.77, for a total transaction of $427,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,308 shares in the company, valued at $197,481.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) news, Director Jack Engelkes purchased 25,000 shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.58 per share, for a total transaction of $514,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 178,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,676,287.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO John Stephen Tipton sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.77, for a total value of $427,860.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,481.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Price Performance

Several research firms have issued reports on HOMB. TheStreet downgraded Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ HOMB opened at $24.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.91 and a 200-day moving average of $22.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.83 and a fifty-two week high of $26.64.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $243.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.63 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 28.43%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s payout ratio is 47.48%.

About Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

