Texas Permanent School Fund Has $2.44 Million Stake in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 102,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,191 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Resideo Technologies were worth $2,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Resideo Technologies by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. lifted its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 134.0% during the 1st quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 57,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after buying an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

Resideo Technologies stock opened at $22.81 on Thursday. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.36 and a 52 week high of $32.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 2.19.

Resideo Technologies ( NYSE:REZI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Robert B. Aarnes sold 65,500 shares of Resideo Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total value of $1,508,465.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 155,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,571,515.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, residential thermal, and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

