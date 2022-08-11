Texas Permanent School Fund Has $2.47 Million Stake in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its stake in shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,659 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Rambus were worth $2,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rambus during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rambus during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Rambus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Rambus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Rambus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RMBS opened at $26.04 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.55. Rambus Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.00 and a 52-week high of $33.75. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.99 and a beta of 1.22.

Rambus ( NASDAQ:RMBS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $121.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.20 million. Rambus had a negative net margin of 5.45% and a positive return on equity of 18.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Rambus Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Rambus from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Rambus in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Rambus in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Rambus from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rambus currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.20.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, China, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5, DDR4 and DDR3 memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; silicon IP comprising, interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced applications; and physical interface and digital controller IP to offer industry-leading, integrated memory and interconnect subsystems.

