Texas Permanent School Fund Has $2.50 Million Position in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its holdings in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 798 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in ALLETE were worth $2,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALE. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in ALLETE by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 44,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,977,000 after purchasing an additional 6,814 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ALLETE in the fourth quarter worth about $1,796,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in ALLETE in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in ALLETE in the fourth quarter worth about $1,501,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in ALLETE by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ALE. Bank of America began coverage on shares of ALLETE in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of ALLETE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

Shares of ALLETE stock opened at $62.55 on Thursday. ALLETE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $72.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.61.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.14. ALLETE had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 6.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. ALLETE’s payout ratio is presently 71.82%.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 15 non-affiliated municipal customers.

