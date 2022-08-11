Texas Permanent School Fund Has $2.55 Million Holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,704 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $2,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 4.8% during the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 34,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the first quarter valued at $1,702,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 4.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,062,000 after acquiring an additional 15,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc bought a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,285,000.

SFM opened at $30.12 on Thursday. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.18 and a 52 week high of $35.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.43.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.83.

In other news, CFO Lawrence Molloy sold 1,298 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $32,592.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 238,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,991,848.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 26,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.65, for a total value of $680,648.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 293,591 shares in the company, valued at $7,530,609.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Lawrence Molloy sold 1,298 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $32,592.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 238,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,991,848.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 89,805 shares of company stock worth $2,575,954. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

