Texas Permanent School Fund Lowers Holdings in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,538 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 638 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $2,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BOH. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 721,421 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,426,000 after buying an additional 82,904 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 43.1% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 237,923 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,967,000 after buying an additional 71,705 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 4.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,549,808 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $129,969,000 after buying an additional 61,520 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 286,028 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,958,000 after buying an additional 35,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 715,276 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,912,000 after buying an additional 29,924 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of Hawaii alerts:

Bank of Hawaii Stock Up 0.4 %

BOH stock opened at $81.54 on Thursday. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 1-year low of $70.89 and a 1-year high of $92.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.12.

Bank of Hawaii Dividend Announcement

Bank of Hawaii ( NYSE:BOH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.03. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 33.63%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is currently 48.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BOH shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Bank of Hawaii from $87.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Bank of Hawaii from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Hawaii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Hawaii and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.