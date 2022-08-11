Texas Permanent School Fund Lowers Stock Holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,075 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 1,337 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $2,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKAM. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Akamai Technologies by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Akamai Technologies news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.68, for a total value of $488,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 19,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,926,738. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Akamai Technologies from $110.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $118.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $123.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.54.

Akamai Technologies stock opened at $95.99 on Thursday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.90 and a fifty-two week high of $123.25. The company has a market capitalization of $15.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $903.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.75 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 16.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

