Texas Permanent School Fund Lowers Stock Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,425 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,489 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Hologic were worth $2,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in Hologic by 61.4% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 334 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 1,825.0% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 385 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jan Verstreken sold 6,500 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.80, for a total value of $512,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,058,250.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HOLX stock opened at $72.24 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.85. Hologic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.58 and a twelve month high of $81.04.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $896.71 million. Hologic had a net margin of 28.93% and a return on equity of 37.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HOLX shares. BTIG Research cut shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Hologic to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Hologic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Hologic in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $81.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hologic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.71.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

