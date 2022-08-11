Texas Permanent School Fund Makes New $2.55 Million Investment in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

Texas Permanent School Fund acquired a new stake in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 90,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,553,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SONO. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sonos during the fourth quarter worth $1,186,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Sonos by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 91,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Sonos by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 88,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after buying an additional 13,906 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Sonos by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 3,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Sonos by 129.4% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares during the period. 91.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on SONO. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Sonos from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Sonos from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Sonos from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut Sonos from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

In related news, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total value of $1,236,893.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 727,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,797,002.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total transaction of $1,236,893.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 727,690 shares in the company, valued at $13,797,002.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Matthew O. Siegel sold 202,945 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total value of $3,906,691.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,315,525.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 270,897 shares of company stock valued at $5,201,921 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SONO opened at $22.77 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.35. Sonos, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.43 and a 1 year high of $42.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.91.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. Sonos had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 32.39%. The company had revenue of $399.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sonos, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

