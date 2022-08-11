Texas Permanent School Fund Reduces Position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 44,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 705 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $2,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 4,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 130.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 2,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 97.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Price Performance

Shares of KLIC opened at $47.81 on Thursday. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.35 and a 1-year high of $75.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.09 and a 200 day moving average of $50.35.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Announces Dividend

Kulicke and Soffa Industries ( NASDAQ:KLIC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.54. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 29.50% and a return on equity of 45.08%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KLIC. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 6th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total value of $268,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 166,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,936,461.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company manufactures and sells advanced displays; die-transfer, flip-chip, and TCB advanced packaging products; ball bonder, die-attach, electronics assembly, lithography, wafer-level bonder, and wedge bonder products; consumables, such as capillaries, dicing blades, and wedge bonds; and auto offline programming, KNet PLUS, and new product introduction/manufacturing execution system software products.

