Texas Permanent School Fund Reduces Position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,840 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $2,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RCL. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 22,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816 shares during the last quarter. JB Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 13,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 2,481 shares during the last quarter. 73.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on RCL. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $54.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $70.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $81.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

NYSE:RCL opened at $41.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.22, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a PE ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 2.46. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $31.09 and a fifty-two week high of $98.27.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($2.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.23) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative net margin of 95.46% and a negative return on equity of 87.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4190.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($5.06) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post -6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of February 25, 2022, it operated 61 ships.

