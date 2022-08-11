Texas Permanent School Fund Reduces Stake in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its holdings in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 652 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Insperity were worth $2,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Insperity by 294.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 383 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Insperity in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Insperity during the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in Insperity by 28.6% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Insperity by 10.2% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John M. Morphy sold 1,750 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.19, for a total transaction of $191,082.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,186.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 23,918 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $2,641,025.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 596,667 shares in the company, valued at $65,883,970.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John M. Morphy sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.19, for a total transaction of $191,082.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,041 shares in the company, valued at $987,186.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Insperity Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NSP stock opened at $111.04 on Thursday. Insperity, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.94 and a fifty-two week high of $129.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.67, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $100.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.51, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Insperity had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 341.97%. Insperity’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Research analysts expect that Insperity, Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insperity Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is an increase from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NSP shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on Insperity from $138.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Insperity in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Insperity from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Insperity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

Insperity Profile

(Get Rating)

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

