Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 1,172 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,483 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,172 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $2,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,801 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 3,624 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 8,744 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,575 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 87.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on PWR. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Quanta Services to $168.00 in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their target price on Quanta Services from $145.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on Quanta Services from $129.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Argus initiated coverage on Quanta Services in a report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Quanta Services to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Quanta Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.46.

Quanta Services Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of PWR opened at $140.25 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $129.13 and a 200 day moving average of $121.18. Quanta Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.86 and a fifty-two week high of $146.84. The firm has a market cap of $20.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.54 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.16. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Quanta Services news, Director Vincent D. Foster sold 14,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $1,778,961.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 204,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,388,124.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Quanta Services news, Director Vincent D. Foster sold 14,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $1,778,961.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 204,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,388,124.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 135,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total value of $17,074,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 689,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,148,514.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Quanta Services

(Get Rating)

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.