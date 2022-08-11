Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 1,341 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,341 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $2,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TER. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Teradyne by 218.3% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Teradyne by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Teradyne by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Teradyne news, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total transaction of $281,446.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,005,124.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Teradyne news, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total transaction of $281,446.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,005,124.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 37,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total transaction of $3,793,271.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,735 shares in the company, valued at $23,520,447. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Teradyne Price Performance

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Teradyne from $163.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Teradyne from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Teradyne from $145.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $138.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Teradyne from $127.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:TER opened at $99.12 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $95.89 and its 200 day moving average is $107.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.85. The company has a market capitalization of $15.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.51. Teradyne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.97 and a fifty-two week high of $168.91.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.07. Teradyne had a net margin of 24.67% and a return on equity of 36.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

About Teradyne

(Get Rating)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

