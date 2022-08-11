Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 1,930 Shares of ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its stake in shares of ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 90,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,930 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in ATI were worth $2,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ATI. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of ATI by 75.2% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 19,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ATI by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,608,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,014,000 after purchasing an additional 217,126 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of ATI by 2,264.0% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its position in shares of ATI by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 178,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,783,000 after purchasing an additional 49,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Architects Inc purchased a new stake in ATI in the 1st quarter worth about $342,000.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on ATI. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on ATI from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded ATI from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on ATI to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.14.
Shares of ATI opened at $30.79 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 769.94 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.27. ATI Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.85 and a 12-month high of $30.84.
ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $959.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $837.33 million. ATI had a return on equity of 21.63% and a net margin of 0.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ATI Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
ATI Inc manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.
