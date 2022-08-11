Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 2,098 Shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its stake in shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 106,063 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,098 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $2,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ASB. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Associated Banc in the first quarter worth approximately $607,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 2.5% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 71,587 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Associated Banc by 25.2% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 353,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,034,000 after purchasing an additional 71,000 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in Associated Banc in the first quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Associated Banc in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Associated Banc alerts:

Associated Banc Trading Up 2.2 %

ASB opened at $20.82 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.39. Associated Banc-Corp has a 12 month low of $17.45 and a 12 month high of $25.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Associated Banc Dividend Announcement

Associated Banc ( NYSE:ASB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 28.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ASB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens raised their price target on Associated Banc to $22.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Associated Banc from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Associated Banc to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Associated Banc from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Associated Banc currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.50.

Associated Banc Profile

(Get Rating)

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.