Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 2,452 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,082 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 2,452 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $2,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBY. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 77.9% in the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 389 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BBY opened at $78.51 on Thursday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.29 and a fifty-two week high of $141.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.35 and its 200 day moving average is $86.70. The company has a market capitalization of $17.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The technology retailer reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.02). Best Buy had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 63.39%. The firm had revenue of $10.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 14th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 13th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.07%.

Insider Activity at Best Buy

In related news, insider Allison Peterson sold 1,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total value of $132,799.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,148,940.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Allison Peterson sold 1,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total value of $132,799.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,030 shares in the company, valued at $3,148,940.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 4,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $307,160.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 315,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,071,910. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 63,011 shares of company stock worth $5,036,334. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BBY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Best Buy from $91.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Best Buy from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Barclays lowered shares of Best Buy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $82.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Best Buy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.25.

Best Buy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

