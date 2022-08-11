Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 2,455 Shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its holdings in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,393 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,455 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in First Hawaiian were worth $2,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FHB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 70.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,206,468 shares of the bank’s stock worth $224,284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,403,610 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in First Hawaiian by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,223,266 shares of the bank’s stock worth $142,752,000 after buying an additional 479,395 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian in the fourth quarter valued at $6,370,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,534,775 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,605,000 after buying an additional 211,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of First Hawaiian during the 1st quarter worth $5,139,000.

Several research firms have commented on FHB. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of First Hawaiian from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of First Hawaiian from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.50.

Shares of First Hawaiian stock opened at $26.67 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.08. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.21 and a 12-month high of $31.16. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 1.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.22%.

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and other deposit accounts.

