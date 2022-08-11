Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 305 Shares of PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 305 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in PS Business Parks were worth $2,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of PS Business Parks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of PS Business Parks by 238.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PS Business Parks by 121.9% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in PS Business Parks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Windham Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PS Business Parks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on PS Business Parks in a research note on Saturday, August 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 19th were paid a $0.2168 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 18th. PS Business Parks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.58%.
PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P MidCap 400, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns, and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex, and office space. As of September 30, 2020, the Company wholly owned 27.5 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,000 commercial customers in six states.
