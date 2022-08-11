Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 3,247 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,282 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,247 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $2,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 26,188 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 712,659 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,708,000 after purchasing an additional 77,587 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 197,892 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,350,000 after purchasing an additional 6,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 67,363 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,054,000 after purchasing an additional 5,449 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on CFG. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group to $42.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.33.

Citizens Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CFG opened at $38.41 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.01 and its 200 day moving average is $42.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $19.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.41. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.35 and a fifty-two week high of $57.00.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.35). Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 25.04% and a return on equity of 10.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 1st. This is an increase from Citizens Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 42.53%.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to repurchase up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

See Also

