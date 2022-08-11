Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 34,714 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 82.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,714 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $2,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MOH. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 123.5% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 447.1% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Molina Healthcare

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Ronna Romney sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.04, for a total transaction of $65,408.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,445,543.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.99, for a total value of $655,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,878,153.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 200 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.04, for a total value of $65,408.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,651 shares in the company, valued at $5,445,543.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,200 shares of company stock valued at $8,924,138 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Molina Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MOH opened at $329.77 on Thursday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $244.75 and a 12 month high of $350.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $289.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $306.30.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.21. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 32.97% and a net margin of 2.48%. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare to $371.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $308.00 to $301.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $311.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Bank of America lowered Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $355.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.00.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.