Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 535 Shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 535 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Pacira BioSciences were worth $2,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCRX. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 7,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 420,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,284,000 after buying an additional 86,256 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 110,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,644,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 97,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,885,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter.

Pacira BioSciences Stock Performance

PCRX opened at $57.21 on Thursday. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.05 and a 12-month high of $82.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 69.77 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Pacira BioSciences ( NASDAQ:PCRX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.34). Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 6.39%. The business had revenue of $169.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

PCRX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $84.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pacira BioSciences news, insider Roy Winston sold 476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.70, for a total transaction of $26,513.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,506,054.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Roy Winston sold 476 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.70, for a total transaction of $26,513.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,506,054.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul J. Hastings sold 533 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.95, for a total transaction of $30,354.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,844.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,981 shares of company stock valued at $3,336,947. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pacira BioSciences Company Profile

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

