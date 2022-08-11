Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 611 Shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 36,023 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 611 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Merit Medical Systems were worth $2,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $155,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 629.8% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,138 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,708 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, Lindenwold Advisors bought a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. 95.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Merit Medical Systems stock opened at $62.16 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.79. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.46 and a 1 year high of $73.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Merit Medical Systems ( NASDAQ:MMSI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.15. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 5.24%. The company had revenue of $294.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Neil Peterson sold 4,000 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $232,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Neil Peterson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $232,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director F. Ann Millner sold 6,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.92, for a total value of $394,925.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,715,060.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MMSI. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Barrington Research decreased their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $82.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.33.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy.

