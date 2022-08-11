Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 6,399 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 100,983 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 6,399 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $2,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Marathon Oil by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 35,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 4.0% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 12,214 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Marathon Oil by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Marathon Oil by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Marathon Oil by 0.8% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 70,880 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,780,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Marathon Oil from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.88.

Marathon Oil Stock Up 1.7 %

Marathon Oil Dividend Announcement

Shares of Marathon Oil stock opened at $22.34 on Thursday. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52-week low of $10.41 and a 52-week high of $33.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.33.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is 7.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 79,711 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total value of $2,246,255.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 321,225 shares in the company, valued at $9,052,120.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Marathon Oil news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 79,711 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total transaction of $2,246,255.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 321,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,052,120.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 30,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $849,056.73. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 290,934 shares in the company, valued at $8,154,880.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Marathon Oil

(Get Rating)

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.