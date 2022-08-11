Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 839 Shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 839 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Progyny were worth $2,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Progyny by 1,469.4% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Progyny by 1,532.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Progyny by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Progyny in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in Progyny in the first quarter worth about $117,000. 82.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Progyny stock opened at $44.87 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 97.54, a PEG ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.44. Progyny, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.67 and a fifty-two week high of $68.32.

Progyny ( NASDAQ:PGNY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $195.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.51 million. Progyny had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 17.11%. Progyny’s revenue was up 51.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Norman Payson sold 6,618 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total transaction of $181,002.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 451,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,338,132. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Progyny news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 1,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total value of $45,316.92. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 82,548 shares in the company, valued at $2,576,323.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Norman Payson sold 6,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total value of $181,002.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 451,120 shares in the company, valued at $12,338,132. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 92,289 shares of company stock worth $3,471,899. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

