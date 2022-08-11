Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 886 Shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its position in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 886 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Kemper were worth $2,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Kemper by 462.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 296,139 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,741,000 after buying an additional 243,456 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kemper by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 54,594 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Kemper by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,629 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 9,511 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Kemper by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Kemper during the 1st quarter valued at $234,000. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jason N. Gorevic purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.00 per share, for a total transaction of $129,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $521,977. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kemper Stock Up 1.3 %

KMPR opened at $45.38 on Thursday. Kemper Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.62 and a fifty-two week high of $70.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.25 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.62 and a 200-day moving average of $50.80.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.08. Kemper had a negative return on equity of 8.51% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.54) earnings per share. Kemper’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Kemper Co. will post -1.83 EPS for the current year.

Kemper Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Kemper’s payout ratio is currently -22.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KMPR has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Kemper in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Kemper from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Kemper Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

