Texas Permanent School Fund Takes Position in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Texas Permanent School Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 62,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,448,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ASO. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 1st quarter valued at about $23,923,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 523.3% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 705,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,987,000 after purchasing an additional 592,619 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 1st quarter worth about $19,856,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 1st quarter worth about $10,922,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 1st quarter worth about $10,875,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Academy Sports and Outdoors alerts:

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Performance

Academy Sports and Outdoors stock opened at $44.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.39. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.10 and a 52 week high of $51.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.50 and a 200-day moving average of $37.07.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Announces Dividend

Academy Sports and Outdoors ( NASDAQ:ASO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 47.24% and a net margin of 9.66%. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ASO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens boosted their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $61.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.08.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.