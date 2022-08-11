The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Stock Position Lifted by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) by 91.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 237,128 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,428 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in AZEK were worth $5,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AZEK. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AZEK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $265,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AZEK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of AZEK by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of AZEK by 13,548.1% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 10,432 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of AZEK by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 33,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 2,871 shares during the period. 96.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AZEK. B. Riley dropped their price target on AZEK from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Zelman & Associates upgraded AZEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Stephens raised their target price on AZEK from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Wedbush cut AZEK from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on AZEK from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.63.

AZEK opened at $20.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 27.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.11. The AZEK Company Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.52 and a fifty-two week high of $46.56.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $395.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.73 million. AZEK had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 8.49%. The company’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, which includes decking, railing, trim and moulding, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, and ULTRALOX brand name.

