The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Rating Lowered to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) was downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $38.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $55.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $64.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.17.

Shares of The Carlyle Group stock opened at $35.35 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.46. The Carlyle Group has a 12-month low of $30.01 and a 12-month high of $60.62. The stock has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a PE ratio of 6.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.63.

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 31.86% and a return on equity of 40.15%. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Carlyle Group news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 14,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $668,637.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,656,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,875,366,310.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 14,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $668,637.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,656,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,875,366,310.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jeffrey W. Ferguson sold 9,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $343,299.50. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 1,028,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,937,657.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,110,307 shares of company stock valued at $81,621,609 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC boosted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 14,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Colonial River Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 93.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

