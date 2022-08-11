The Character Group (LON:CCT) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $501.65

The Character Group plc (LON:CCT – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 501.65 ($6.06) and traded as high as GBX 507.90 ($6.14). The Character Group shares last traded at GBX 500 ($6.04), with a volume of 1,831 shares changing hands.

The Character Group Stock Up 1.0 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 501.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 563.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of £96.53 million and a PE ratio of 961.54.

About The Character Group

(Get Rating)

The Character Group plc designs, develops, and distributes toys, games, and gifts in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company sells its products under the Goo Jit Zu, Peppa Pig, Pokémon, Little Live Pets, Shimmer ‘n Sparkle, Treasure X, Instaglam, Mashems, Teletubbies, and Ben & Holly's Little Kingdom brands.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for The Character Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Character Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.