The Lion Electric Company Expected to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of ($0.13) Per Share (NYSE:LEV)

The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV – Get Rating) – National Bank Financial raised their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Lion Electric in a report issued on Sunday, August 7th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.13) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.14). The consensus estimate for Lion Electric’s current full-year earnings is ($0.31) per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Lion Electric’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.69) EPS.

LEV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Lion Electric in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. CIBC downgraded shares of Lion Electric from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Lion Electric from $7.50 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Lion Electric from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Lion Electric from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.95.

NYSE:LEV opened at $5.47 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.47. Lion Electric has a fifty-two week low of $4.07 and a fifty-two week high of $15.96. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 2.16.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEV. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in Lion Electric by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 6,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Lion Electric by 9,901.8% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 5,644 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in Lion Electric during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Lion Electric during the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC grew its holdings in Lion Electric by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 21,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 6,836 shares in the last quarter.

The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. Its products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. The company also distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.

