The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Oppenheimer

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reissued by Oppenheimer in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on RMR. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of The RMR Group from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of The RMR Group from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of The RMR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of The RMR Group from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.75.

Get The RMR Group alerts:

The RMR Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:RMR opened at $28.74 on Tuesday. The RMR Group has a 12 month low of $26.55 and a 12 month high of $47.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $904.88 million, a PE ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The RMR Group

About The RMR Group

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The RMR Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in The RMR Group in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in The RMR Group by 158.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,796 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in The RMR Group by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in The RMR Group by 58.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.77% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. The company provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts and three real estate operating companies. It also provides investment advisory services.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for The RMR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The RMR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.