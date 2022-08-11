The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Oppenheimer

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reissued by Oppenheimer in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Several other research firms also recently issued reports on RMR. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of The RMR Group from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of The RMR Group from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of The RMR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of The RMR Group from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.75.
NASDAQ:RMR opened at $28.74 on Tuesday. The RMR Group has a 12 month low of $26.55 and a 12 month high of $47.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $904.88 million, a PE ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.19.
The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. The company provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts and three real estate operating companies. It also provides investment advisory services.
