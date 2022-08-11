The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 247,083 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,312 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Wendy’s were worth $5,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JCP Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wendy’s during the fourth quarter worth about $13,737,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Wendy’s by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,580,273 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $276,190,000 after acquiring an additional 518,919 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Wendy’s by 77.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,076,568 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,677,000 after acquiring an additional 471,288 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Wendy’s by 315.8% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 497,258 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,859,000 after acquiring an additional 377,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Wendy’s by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,627,725 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $158,071,000 after acquiring an additional 351,482 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

WEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Wendy’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $23.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:WEN opened at $20.74 on Thursday. The Wendy’s Company has a twelve month low of $15.77 and a twelve month high of $24.48. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.54 and a 200-day moving average of $20.39.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 34.82% and a net margin of 10.20%. The firm had revenue of $537.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

