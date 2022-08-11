The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Stock Holdings Lifted by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,490 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,429 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Wendy’s were worth $1,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wendy’s in the first quarter worth $235,000. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new position in Wendy’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,516,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Wendy’s by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,894 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 4,608 shares in the last quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wendy’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $868,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Wendy’s by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,978 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 10,279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

WEN stock opened at $20.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.91. The Wendy’s Company has a 52-week low of $15.77 and a 52-week high of $24.48.

Wendy’s ( NASDAQ:WEN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $537.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.85 million. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 34.82% and a net margin of 10.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. OTR Global reiterated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet lowered Wendy’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Wendy’s from $28.50 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Wendy’s from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Wendy’s from $23.00 to $18.50 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Wendy’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.53.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

