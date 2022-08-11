TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.41 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TimkenSteel in a research note issued on Sunday, August 7th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.27. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for TimkenSteel’s current full-year earnings is $3.63 per share.

Get TimkenSteel alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com cut TimkenSteel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

TimkenSteel Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TimkenSteel

TMST opened at $17.11 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.45. TimkenSteel has a one year low of $12.04 and a one year high of $26.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $797.77 million, a P/E ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.76.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of TimkenSteel by 2.9% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 29,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of TimkenSteel by 1.0% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 86,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in TimkenSteel by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in TimkenSteel by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in TimkenSteel by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.88% of the company’s stock.

TimkenSteel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services. The company's products are used in gears; hubs; axles; crankshafts and connecting rods; oil country drill pipes; bits and collars; bearing races and rolling elements; bushings; fuel injectors; wind energy shafts; anti-friction bearings; and other applications.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for TimkenSteel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TimkenSteel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.