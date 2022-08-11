Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, Maxim Group cut shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th.
Shares of NASDAQ TTNP opened at $1.30 on Thursday. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $2.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.89.
Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform. The company offers Probuphine implant for the maintenance treatment of opioid use disorder in clinically stable patients in Canada and the European Union.
