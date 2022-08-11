Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group cut shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th.

Get Titan Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Titan Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TTNP opened at $1.30 on Thursday. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $2.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.89.

Insider Transactions at Titan Pharmaceuticals

Titan Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

In related news, major shareholder David E. Lazar purchased 1,165,975 shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.77 per share, with a total value of $897,800.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,587,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,992,073.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

(Get Rating)

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform. The company offers Probuphine implant for the maintenance treatment of opioid use disorder in clinically stable patients in Canada and the European Union.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.