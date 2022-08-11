Titanium (CVE:TIC) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.90

Titanium Co. Inc. (CVE:TIC – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.90 and traded as low as C$1.80. Titanium shares last traded at C$1.90, with a volume of 118,009 shares.
Titanium Price Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.90 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.72. The firm has a market cap of C$215.61 million and a PE ratio of -61.29.
About Titanium
Titanium Corporation Inc develops technologies for the recovery of heavy minerals and bitumen in Canada. Its Value from Waste technology is used to recover bitumen, solvents, minerals, and water from oil sands waste tailings. The company has interests in six oil sands mining projects. Titanium Corporation Inc is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
