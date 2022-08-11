Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) Shares Purchased by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Get Rating) by 114.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Tompkins Financial were worth $164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Tompkins Financial by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tompkins Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $357,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Tompkins Financial by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Tompkins Financial by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 28,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after acquiring an additional 5,978 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Tompkins Financial during the 4th quarter worth $907,000. 59.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tompkins Financial

In other Tompkins Financial news, Director Ita M. Rahilly acquired 1,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $73.81 per share, with a total value of $100,012.55. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,557.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tompkins Financial Stock Up 1.1 %

Tompkins Financial Announces Dividend

Shares of TMP opened at $76.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 0.67. Tompkins Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $68.50 and a 52-week high of $86.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 1st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Tompkins Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.75%.

About Tompkins Financial

Tompkins Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and IRA products, as well as brokered, reciprocal, and municipal money market deposits.

