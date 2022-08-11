TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $15.48 Per Share

TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp upped their FY2022 EPS estimates for TopBuild in a research report issued on Monday, August 8th. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $15.48 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $14.76. The consensus estimate for TopBuild’s current full-year earnings is $15.13 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for TopBuild’s FY2023 earnings at $15.64 EPS.

Get TopBuild alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $209.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of TopBuild from $225.00 to $242.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zelman & Associates lowered shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.38.

TopBuild Stock Performance

TopBuild stock opened at $199.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.54. TopBuild has a fifty-two week low of $150.71 and a fifty-two week high of $284.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $184.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.25.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $4.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.71. TopBuild had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 27.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in TopBuild by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,975 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,518,000 after acquiring an additional 5,649 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TopBuild by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 129,577 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,660,000 after purchasing an additional 4,305 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of TopBuild by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 130,014 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,733,000 after purchasing an additional 18,012 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TopBuild by 1.6% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 144,442 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of TopBuild by 1.6% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 23,709 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,963,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

About TopBuild

(Get Rating)

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.