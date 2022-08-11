Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on the stock from $55.00 to $65.00. The stock had previously closed at $54.50, but opened at $63.64. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Trade Desk shares last traded at $72.91, with a volume of 582,887 shares traded.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Trade Desk from $125.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Trade Desk from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Trade Desk from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Trade Desk from $125.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Trade Desk from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.76.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director David B. Wells acquired 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.81 per share, for a total transaction of $801,675.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 106,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,881,971.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trade Desk

Trade Desk Stock Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC raised its position in shares of Trade Desk by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.40% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $35.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 353.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 2.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.89.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $376.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.20 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 7.78%. Trade Desk’s revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About Trade Desk

(Get Rating)

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.