Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on the stock from $55.00 to $65.00. The stock had previously closed at $54.50, but opened at $63.64. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Trade Desk shares last traded at $72.91, with a volume of 582,887 shares traded.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Trade Desk from $125.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Trade Desk from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Trade Desk from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Trade Desk from $125.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Trade Desk from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.76.
Insider Activity
In related news, Director David B. Wells acquired 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.81 per share, for a total transaction of $801,675.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 106,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,881,971.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trade Desk
Trade Desk Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of $35.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 353.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 2.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.89.
Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $376.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.20 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 7.78%. Trade Desk’s revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.
About Trade Desk
Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Trade Desk (TTD)
- Could Rite Aid Be an Acquisition Target, Again?
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Workhorse Group Is Ready To Get Back On The Horse
- A Rounded Bottom In Draftkings, Inc Begins To Reverse Course
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.