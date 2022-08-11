TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.
TransAct Technologies Trading Down 1.7 %
Shares of TACT stock opened at $4.50 on Thursday. TransAct Technologies has a 12 month low of $3.60 and a 12 month high of $15.95. The stock has a market cap of $44.60 million, a PE ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.33.
TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $9.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.48 million. TransAct Technologies had a negative net margin of 14.59% and a negative return on equity of 26.51%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TransAct Technologies will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
TransAct Technologies Company Profile
TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. Its thermal printers and terminals to generates labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents, as well as printed logging and plotting of data.
