TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

TransAct Technologies Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of TACT stock opened at $4.50 on Thursday. TransAct Technologies has a 12 month low of $3.60 and a 12 month high of $15.95. The stock has a market cap of $44.60 million, a PE ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.33.

Get TransAct Technologies alerts:

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $9.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.48 million. TransAct Technologies had a negative net margin of 14.59% and a negative return on equity of 26.51%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TransAct Technologies will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TransAct Technologies

TransAct Technologies Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roubaix Capital LLC lifted its stake in TransAct Technologies by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 184,759 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 53,644 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in TransAct Technologies by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in TransAct Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,910,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in TransAct Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, 325 Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of TransAct Technologies by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. 325 Capital LLC now owns 1,011,789 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,143,000 after acquiring an additional 61,909 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. Its thermal printers and terminals to generates labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents, as well as printed logging and plotting of data.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for TransAct Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAct Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.