Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Shares Bought by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,386 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Travel + Leisure were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure in the first quarter worth $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 80.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure in the first quarter worth $29,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 768.8% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

Travel + Leisure Price Performance

NYSE TNL opened at $44.97 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.43. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 12 month low of $37.67 and a 12 month high of $63.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.71.

Travel + Leisure Dividend Announcement

Travel + Leisure ( NYSE:TNL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.07. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 10.44% and a negative return on equity of 45.70%. The company had revenue of $922.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $917.86 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Travel + Leisure’s payout ratio is currently 38.84%.

Insider Transactions at Travel + Leisure

In other news, insider Olivier Chavy sold 4,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total value of $178,916.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,426,615.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TNL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Travel + Leisure in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Travel + Leisure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.40.

Travel + Leisure Profile

(Get Rating)

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

