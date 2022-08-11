Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) Sees Large Volume Increase on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $22.00 to $23.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Approximately 15,803 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 206,271 shares.The stock last traded at $18.76 and had previously closed at $18.57.

TMCI has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Treace Medical Concepts from $32.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Treace Medical Concepts in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company.

In related news, Director Thomas E. Timbie sold 96,879 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $1,826,169.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,552,190 shares in the company, valued at $29,258,781.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Treace Medical Concepts news, CFO Mark Hair bought 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.80 per share, with a total value of $97,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,150 shares in the company, valued at $444,770. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas E. Timbie sold 96,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $1,826,169.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,552,190 shares in the company, valued at $29,258,781.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 182,866 shares of company stock valued at $3,150,737 over the last three months. 41.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TMCI. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 130.2% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 872,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,495,000 after purchasing an additional 493,351 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its stake in Treace Medical Concepts by 83.2% in the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 723,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,676,000 after buying an additional 328,544 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 69,823.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,905,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,070,000 after buying an additional 5,896,618 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,454,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,759,000 after buying an additional 597,376 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts in the 4th quarter worth $8,757,000. Institutional investors own 34.78% of the company’s stock.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.16 and a 200-day moving average of $17.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 7.56 and a current ratio of 8.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.92 and a beta of 0.06.

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

