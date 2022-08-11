Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVNGet Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Trevena from $5.00 to $3.50 in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

Trevena Stock Performance

Shares of TRVN opened at $0.24 on Thursday. Trevena has a one year low of $0.18 and a one year high of $1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.39.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVNGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Trevena will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Trevena

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Trevena by 90.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 308,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 146,800 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Trevena by 10,526.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 201,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Trevena in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Trevena by 133.3% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 65,858 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 37,633 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Trevena in the first quarter valued at $471,000. 21.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Trevena

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV027 for the treatment of acute lung injury contributing to acute respiratory distress syndrome and abnormal blood clotting in patients with COVID-19; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

