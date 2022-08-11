Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Trevena from $5.00 to $3.50 in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

Shares of TRVN opened at $0.24 on Thursday. Trevena has a one year low of $0.18 and a one year high of $1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.39.

Trevena ( NASDAQ:TRVN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Trevena will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Trevena by 90.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 308,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 146,800 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Trevena by 10,526.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 201,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Trevena in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Trevena by 133.3% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 65,858 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 37,633 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Trevena in the first quarter valued at $471,000. 21.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV027 for the treatment of acute lung injury contributing to acute respiratory distress syndrome and abnormal blood clotting in patients with COVID-19; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

