Trex Company, Inc. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.14 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NYSE:TREX)

Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Trex in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 9th. DA Davidson analyst K. Yinger forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Trex’s current full-year earnings is $2.47 per share.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Trex in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Trex from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Trex from $90.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Trex from $63.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Trex from $66.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.53.

NYSE TREX opened at $57.38 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.69. Trex has a 1 year low of $49.31 and a 1 year high of $140.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.49.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. Trex had a net margin of 17.90% and a return on equity of 38.31%. The firm had revenue of $386.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Trex during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Trex during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Trex during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Trex by 178.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 382 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Trex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. 93.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

