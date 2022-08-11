TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Shares Bought by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in TriCo Bancshares were worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TCBK. Chico Wealth RIA acquired a new stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares during the first quarter worth $1,719,000. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 201,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,669,000 after buying an additional 19,515 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $827,000. Krilogy Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares during the first quarter worth $755,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 63,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,742,000 after buying an additional 15,154 shares during the period. 57.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TCBK shares. Stephens upgraded shares of TriCo Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of TriCo Bancshares to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.60.

TriCo Bancshares Stock Up 1.8 %

TCBK opened at $46.91 on Thursday. TriCo Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $37.41 and a fifty-two week high of $48.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.50.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.06). TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 10.42%. On average, research analysts expect that TriCo Bancshares will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

TriCo Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. TriCo Bancshares’s payout ratio is 28.90%.

Insider Transactions at TriCo Bancshares

In other news, Director Cory W. Giese sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,126. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

TriCo Bancshares Company Profile

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

