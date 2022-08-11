Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCNNF – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.63.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Trulieve Cannabis from C$60.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

Trulieve Cannabis Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS TCNNF opened at $12.92 on Thursday. Trulieve Cannabis has a 12-month low of $10.95 and a 12-month high of $34.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.98 and a 200 day moving average of $16.77.

About Trulieve Cannabis

Trulieve Cannabis Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical cannabis company. It cultivates and produces products in-house and distributes its products to Trulieve branded stores (dispensaries) in Florida, as well as through home delivery. The company produces flower, edibles, vaporizer cartridges, concentrates, topicals, capsules, tinctures, dissolvable powders, and nasal sprays under the Avenue, Cultivar Collection, Muse, Modern Flower, Alchemy, Momenta, Sweet Talk, Co2lors, Loveli, and Roll One brands.

