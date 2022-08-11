Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) PT Lowered to $130.00

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at BTIG Research to $130.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. BTIG Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 50.76% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Twilio to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank began coverage on Twilio in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Twilio in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Twilio from $200.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $350.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.20.

Shares of NYSE TWLO opened at $86.23 on Tuesday. Twilio has a 12 month low of $77.14 and a 12 month high of $373.00. The company has a market cap of $15.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.64 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.91. The company has a quick ratio of 8.10, a current ratio of 8.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $943.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $920.97 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 31.16% and a negative return on equity of 7.02%. Twilio’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.94) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Twilio will post -3.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Dana Wagner sold 2,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total transaction of $252,807.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 79,665 shares in the company, valued at $8,437,320.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.78, for a total value of $380,808.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 96,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,212,953.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 2,387 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total transaction of $252,807.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,437,320.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,242 shares of company stock worth $1,374,510 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Twilio in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Twilio in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Twilio by 864.7% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Greycroft LP bought a new position in Twilio during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 255.1% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

